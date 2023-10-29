Ja'Marr Chase vs. the 49ers' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase versus the San Francisco 49ers pass defense and Fred Warner is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the Bengals play the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.
Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers
|73.8
|12.3
|10
|47
|12.19
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Fred Warner Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase paces his squad with 556 receiving yards on 50 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Cincinnati's passing offense has been struggling this season, as it ranks fourth-last in the league with 1,119 passing yards (186.5 per game).
- With just 100 points (16.7 per game), the Bengals are having trouble scoring points this year.
- Cincinnati sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.8 times per game (fifth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Bengals rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 26 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 59.1%.
Fred Warner & the 49ers' Defense
- Fred Warner has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 61 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing yards conceded, San Francisco has given up 1,565 (223.6 per game), ranking 19th in the NFL.
- The 49ers are conceding 15.6 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.
- Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against San Francisco this season.
- Five players have hauled in a touchdown against the 49ers this season.
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Fred Warner Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Fred Warner
|Rec. Targets
|73
|36
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|50
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.1
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|556
|61
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|92.7
|8.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|281
|4
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|10
|2
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
