The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are scheduled to come together at Levi's Stadium on October 29, which means that Sam Darnold and Joe Burrow will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we dissect both quarterbacks, spotlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Bengals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

Joe Burrow vs. Sam Darnold Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Sam Darnold 6 Games Played 4 63.4% Completion % 100% 1,230 (205) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1 (0.3) 7 Touchdowns 0 4 Interceptions 0 14 (2.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) -5 (-1.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 245.5 yards

: Over/Under 245.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the 49ers rank fourth in the NFL with 15.6 points allowed per game and rank 13th in total yards allowed with 302.9 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco has given up 1,565 passing yards this year, ranking 19th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with seven.

Against the run, the 49ers have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by giving up 79.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with 3.9 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, San Francisco is 17th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 53.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 21st (40.9%).

Bengals Defensive Stats

