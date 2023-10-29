Joe Mixon will be facing the third-best run defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On 96 carries this season, Mixon has recorded a team-best 366 rushing yards (61 ypg) and has one rushing touchdown. In the receiving game, Mixon has amassed 16 catches for 104 yards (17.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mixon and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mixon vs. the 49ers

Mixon vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 58 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The 49ers have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The run defense of the 49ers is allowing 79.3 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks third in the NFL.

Opponents of the 49ers have totaled three touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The 49ers' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

Watch Bengals vs 49ers on Fubo!

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mixon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.

The Bengals have passed 65.8% of the time and run 34.2% this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 79.3% of his team's 121 rushing attempts this season (96).

Mixon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 18 red zone carries for 100.0% of the team share (his team runs on 40.9% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 25 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.