CA Osasuna versus Real Betis is one of many strong options on today's LaLiga schedule.

There is live coverage available for all the action in LaLiga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Real Betis vs CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna journeys to face Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Betis (+100)

Real Betis (+100) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+260)

CA Osasuna (+260) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travels to take on Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Game Time: 11:15 AM ET

11:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Real Sociedad (+135)

Real Sociedad (+135) Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+210)

Rayo Vallecano (+210) Draw: (+210)

(+210) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF is on the road to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (-170)

Athletic Bilbao (-170) Underdog: Valencia CF (+425)

Valencia CF (+425) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves travels to face Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-295)

Atletico Madrid (-295) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+700)

Deportivo Alaves (+700) Draw: (+390)

(+390) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.