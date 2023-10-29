Tyler Boyd will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Boyd has hauled in 30 balls (on 41 targets) for 204 yards (34 per game) and one score this season.

Boyd vs. the 49ers

Boyd vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 223.6 passing yards the 49ers concede per contest makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The 49ers' defense ranks seventh in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in two of six games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Boyd has been targeted on 41 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (17.6% target share).

He is averaging five yards per target (121st in league play), picking up 204 yards on 41 passes thrown his way.

In one of six games this year, Boyd has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Boyd (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.7% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

