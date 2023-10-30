The Indiana Pacers, with Aaron Nesmith, match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Nesmith, in his most recent game, had 26 points and nine rebounds in a 125-113 win over the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Nesmith's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+110)

Over 8.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 111.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 34 21 7 3 4 1 1 1/24/2023 29 3 6 2 0 2 1 10/26/2022 18 9 3 2 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.