On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Adam Fantilli going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

  • Fantilli has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Fantilli averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

