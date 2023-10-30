In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Alexandre Texier to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Texier has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

