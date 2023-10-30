The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the NHL.

With 20 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (18 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Roslovic 7 2 4 6 2 7 30% Ivan Provorov 8 0 6 6 4 2 - Boone Jenner 8 4 1 5 4 7 62.4% Zachary Werenski 6 1 3 4 1 2 - Johnny Gaudreau 8 0 4 4 3 1 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 14 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars rank 30th in the league with 16 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (16 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players