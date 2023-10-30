When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Boone Jenner light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Jenner has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

