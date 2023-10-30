Bruce Brown and his Indiana Pacers teammates will hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown totaled six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 125-113 win versus the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Over 2.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+158)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.8 points per contest last season made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.0 per contest.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Bruce Brown vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 23 9 8 2 1 0 1 11/13/2022 32 12 11 6 1 1 0

