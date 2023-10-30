Obi Toppin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 125-113 win against the Cavaliers, Toppin had four points.

In this piece we'll break down Toppin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Over 8.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26 per game.

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 13.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 29th in the league.

