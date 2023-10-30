Find the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (2-0), which currently has only one player listed, as the Pacers ready for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Illness 20.5 5.5 12

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Back)

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -3.5 225.5

