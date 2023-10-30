On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Sean Kuraly going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Kuraly scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Kuraly has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

