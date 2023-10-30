Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 30?
Can we expect Zachary Werenski finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Werenski has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
