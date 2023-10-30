Zachary Werenski will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars meet on Monday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Werenski are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In one of six games this year, Werenski has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Werenski has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Werenski has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Werenski hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.