The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland played 47 games last season that finished with more than 214.5 points.

The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.

Cleveland was underdogs 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

The Cavaliers had a record of 2-5 when they were set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Last year, the Cavaliers were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, they were 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

In terms of the over/under, Cleveland's games went over less often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%) last year.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game were only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.

When scoring more than 113.1 points, Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

