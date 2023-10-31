Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Ohio
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football schedule in Week 10 is sure to please. The contests include the Buffalo Bulls playing the Toledo Rockets at The Glass Bowl, a must-watch for fans in Ohio.
College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week
Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 31
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-15.5)
Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 1
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)
Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 1
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Akron (-3.5)
Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Dayton Flyers at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-4.5)
