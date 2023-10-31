The Phoenix Suns (2-1) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 128 - Spurs 95

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)

Suns (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-32.9)

Suns (-32.9) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.7

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game and allowed 111.6 last season, making them 17th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.

Phoenix was 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.2) and 11th in rebounds conceded (42.9) last season.

Last season the Suns were third-best in the NBA in assists with 27.3 per game.

Phoenix committed 12.9 turnovers per game last season and forced 13.6 per game, ranking 11th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Suns made 12.2 3-pointers per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the league.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs ranked 23rd in the NBA with 113 points per game last year, but on defense they struggled, surrendering 123.1 points per game (worst in league).

San Antonio ranked 12th in the NBA with 43.7 boards per contest, but it gave up 45 rebounds per game, which ranked fifth-worst in the league.

The Spurs piled up assists last year, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 27.2 per game.

San Antonio averaged 14.7 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and forced 13.2 turnovers per game (17th-ranked).

The Spurs ranked 22nd in the NBA by making 11.1 three-pointers per contest, but they owned a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked fifth-worst in the league.

