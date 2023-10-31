Toledo vs. Buffalo Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Tuesday, October 31
In the contest between the Toledo Rockets and Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Rockets to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Toledo vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Buffalo (+15.5)
|Toss Up (52.5)
|Toledo 33, Buffalo 19
Toledo Betting Info (2023)
- The Rockets have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Rockets have two wins against the spread this year.
- Toledo has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites (0-3).
- This season, four of the Rockets' seven games have hit the over.
- The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.
Buffalo Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
- The Bulls have gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- Buffalo is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season.
- The Bulls have gone over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for the Buffalo this season is 0.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Rockets vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Toledo
|34.9
|20.1
|44
|21
|25.8
|19.3
|Buffalo
|25.9
|28.9
|28.8
|33
|23
|24.8
