The Toledo Rockets (7-1) square off against a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Offensively, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS by putting up 34.9 points per game. The Rockets rank 29th on defense (20.1 points allowed per game). Buffalo's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 324.0 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 87th with 390.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Toledo Buffalo 441.6 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.0 (111th) 332.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.1 (81st) 233.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (101st) 208.4 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (106th) 11 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (66th) 13 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (33rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,419 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 472 yards (59.0 ypg) on 82 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 865 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's team-leading 398 yards as a receiver have come on 28 catches (out of 44 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has put up a 379-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 44 targets.

Anthony Torres has hauled in 12 receptions for 196 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has 1,532 passing yards, or 191.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 372 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 20 catches, totaling 160 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has taken 74 carries and totaled 312 yards with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's 298 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions on 42 targets with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has collected 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Cole Harrity's 29 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 253 yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

