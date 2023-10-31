The Toledo Rockets (7-1) host the Buffalo Bulls (3-5) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at the The Glass Bowl. Buffalo is a 15.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 52.5 for the game.

Toledo is averaging 441.6 yards per game on offense this year (31st in the FBS), and is surrendering 332.5 yards per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. Buffalo has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 324.0 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 390.1 total yards per contest (87th-ranked).

Toledo vs. Buffalo Game Info

Toledo vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -15.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Toledo Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Rockets rank -44-worst with 402.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 36th by giving up 314.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

In terms of scoring offense, the Rockets rank third-worst with 25.0 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 33rd by allowing 15.7 points per game over their last three contests.

In terms of passing offense, Toledo ranks -88-worst with 155.0 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 50th by giving up 170.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

From an offensive standpoint, the Rockets have been a top-25 rushing unit over the last three games with 247.7 rushing yards per game (15th-best). They haven't played as well defensively, with 143.7 rushing yards allowed per game (11th-worst) over that period.

The Rockets have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three games, Toledo has hit the over once.

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 15.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

The teams have hit the over in four of Toledo's seven games with a set total.

Toledo has won all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Toledo has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,419 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 472 yards (59.0 ypg) on 82 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 865 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 398 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 44 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has caught 29 passes for 379 yards (47.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has hauled in 12 grabs for 196 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Judge Culpepper has racked up 5.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Daniel Bolden, Toledo's top tackler, has 40 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 24 tackles and four passes defended.

