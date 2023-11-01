Our computer model predicts the Akron Zips will take down the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Akron vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (-3.5) Over (37.5) Akron 25, Kent State 20

Week 10 MAC Predictions

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Zips have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Zips have covered the spread three times in seven games.

There have been three Zips games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The point total average for Akron games this season is 46.5, nine points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Flashes have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once in seven opportunities this year.

Kent State has a 1-6 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Golden Flashes have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Kent State games this season have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 11 more than the point total in this matchup.

Zips vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Akron 15.4 29.4 16 29.7 15 29.2 Kent State 12.5 33 15.7 19 10.6 41.4

