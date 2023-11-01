The Akron Zips (1-7) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Zips favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 39.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Akron vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-3.5) 39.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-3.5) 40.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Akron vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Akron has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kent State has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.