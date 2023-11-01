The Akron Zips (1-7) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) in conference action on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The game has an over/under of 38.5 points.

While Akron ranks 42nd in total defense with 342.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking fourth-worst (279.0 yards per game). Kent State has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (12.5 per game) and 17th-worst in points allowed (33.0 per game).

Akron vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Akron vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Akron -3.5 -110 -110 38.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Akron Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Zips' offense fail to produce, ranking -120-worst in the FBS in total yards (241.7 total yards per game). They rank 79th on defense (388.7 total yards allowed per contest).

With 12.7 points per game on offense (-105-worst) and 37.7 points per game allowed on defense (-104-worst) over the last three tilts, the Zips have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

In terms of passing offense, Akron ranks -67-worst with 167.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 28th by giving up 151.7 passing yards per game over its last three games.

Over the last three contests, the Zips rank -113-worst in rushing offense (74.0 rushing yards per game) and -113-worst in rushing defense (237.0 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Zips have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Akron has gone over the total twice.

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Three of Akron's seven games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).

Akron has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Akron has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Zips a 63.6% chance to win.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron leads Akron with 718 yards (89.8 ypg) on 88-of-133 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 215 rushing yards on 61 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 78 times for 388 yards (48.5 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 218 receiving yards on 21 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Daniel George's 298 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has registered 31 catches.

Jasaiah Gathings has hauled in 26 passes while averaging 34.0 yards per game.

CJ Nunnally has racked up 5.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 9.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Bryan McCoy is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 42 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Devonte Golden-Nelson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has nine tackles and two passes defended to his name.

