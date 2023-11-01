When you're rooting for Akron during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Zips' recent numbers and trends, below.

Akron team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Enrique Freeman 7 17.3 11.7 1.3 0.9 1.3 Mikal Dawson 7 11.1 3.0 1.4 0.6 0.1 Sammy Hunter 7 11.0 2.9 0.6 0.3 0.1 Greg Tribble 7 9.0 2.4 2.6 0.3 0.3 Nate Johnson 7 7.9 2.7 2.3 1.7 0.1 Shammah Scott 7 6.3 2.6 1.1 0.7 0.3 Tavari Johnson 7 5.1 1.7 2.1 0.7 0.0 Kaleb Thornton 7 4.9 1.9 2.9 1.3 0.0 Amani Lyles 4 4.0 3.3 1.0 0.3 0.3 Evan Wilson 2 2.5 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0

Akron season stats

Akron is 4-3 on the season so far.

The Zips are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Akron, in its best win of the season, beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 81-75 on November 6.

The Zips have had zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Akron has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Akron games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Bradley H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Miami-Hamilton H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Gardner-Webb H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Saint Bonaventure N 4:00 PM

