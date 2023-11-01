Buy Tickets for Akron Zips Basketball Games
The Akron Zips (5-3) will next be in action on the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
Akron's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky Norse
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Truist Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Akron players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Enrique Freeman
|8
|17.8
|12.5
|1.4
|1.3
|1.6
|57.5% (50-87)
|44.4% (4-9)
|Sammy Hunter
|8
|11.1
|2.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|42.5% (31-73)
|38.3% (18-47)
|Mikal Dawson
|8
|10.6
|3.0
|1.5
|0.8
|0.1
|40.5% (30-74)
|35.6% (21-59)
|Greg Tribble
|8
|8.6
|2.5
|2.6
|0.3
|0.3
|38.8% (19-49)
|20.0% (3-15)
|Nate Johnson
|8
|8.1
|3.3
|2.1
|1.5
|0.1
|50.0% (27-54)
|41.2% (7-17)
