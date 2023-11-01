The Akron Zips (5-3) will next be in action on the road against the Northern Kentucky Norse, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Akron games

Akron's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern Kentucky Norse

Northern Kentucky Norse Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Truist Arena

Truist Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Akron players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Enrique Freeman 8 17.8 12.5 1.4 1.3 1.6 57.5% (50-87) 44.4% (4-9) Sammy Hunter 8 11.1 2.9 0.6 0.3 0.3 42.5% (31-73) 38.3% (18-47) Mikal Dawson 8 10.6 3.0 1.5 0.8 0.1 40.5% (30-74) 35.6% (21-59) Greg Tribble 8 8.6 2.5 2.6 0.3 0.3 38.8% (19-49) 20.0% (3-15) Nate Johnson 8 8.1 3.3 2.1 1.5 0.1 50.0% (27-54) 41.2% (7-17)

