Currently 3-4, the Akron Zips' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Cleveland State Vikings, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Akron games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Cleveland State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Bellarmine H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Canisius A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Ohio A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Ball State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Central Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Buffalo A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Kent State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Western Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Northern Illinois A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Toledo H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Buffalo H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 21 Bowling Green H 7:00 PM

Akron's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cleveland State Vikings
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wolstein Center

Top Akron players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Reagan Bass 7 21.6 10.6 1.6 1.3 0.7 51.0% (52-102) 33.3% (3-9)
Morgan Haney 7 10.4 4.0 2.6 1.1 0.3 32.9% (27-82) 28.9% (11-38)
Lanae Riley 7 9.4 4.6 1.1 0.7 0.7 45.5% (25-55) 53.8% (7-13)
Zakia Rasheed 7 7.6 3.3 2.1 1.6 0.0 37.8% (17-45) 36.4% (8-22)
Alexus Mobley 6 7.3 4.3 1.3 0.8 0.5 41.3% (19-46) 20.0% (1-5)

