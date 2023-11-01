The Indiana Pacers, with Bennedict Mathurin, face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 112-105 loss to the Bulls, Mathurin put up 15 points.

Now let's dig into Mathurin's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-110)

Over 14.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 44 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.1 per game.

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 25 2 1 2 0 0 0 2/23/2023 30 19 7 4 2 0 2 12/21/2022 24 7 4 0 1 0 1

