Which team is going to emerge victorious on Wednesday, November 1, when the Bowling Green Falcons and Ball State Cardinals match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Falcons. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-5.5) Over (39.5) Bowling Green 32, Ball State 13

Week 10 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 69.2% chance to win.

The Falcons are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Bowling Green is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Falcons have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Bowling Green games this season has been 45.6, 6.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

Ball State is a 3-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Cardinals have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average over/under for Ball State games this season is 10 more points than the point total of 39.5 in this outing.

Falcons vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 22.3 25 28.7 22.3 18.4 26.6 Ball State 16.1 29 19.5 19.3 12.8 38.8

