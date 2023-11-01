The Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) will be at home against the Ohio Dominican Panthers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Bowling Green Falcons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Bowling Green games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Bowling Green's next matchup information

Opponent: Ohio Dominican Panthers

Ohio Dominican Panthers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center

Stroh Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Bowling Green's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Bowling Green players

Shop for Bowling Green gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marcus Hill 8 19.6 4.1 2.6 0.8 0.3 47.9% (57-119) 23.5% (4-17) Jason Spurgin 8 10.4 5.5 1.3 0.3 1.3 47.1% (33-70) 33.3% (9-27) DaJion Humphrey 8 9.0 2.5 1.6 0.5 0.0 39.7% (23-58) 39.5% (17-43) Rashaun Agee 8 8.3 6.6 1.3 1.0 0.9 56.9% (29-51) 0.0% (0-2) Sam Towns 8 7.5 6.5 0.5 0.8 0.6 60.5% (26-43) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.