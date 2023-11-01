Buy Tickets for Bowling Green Falcons Women's Basketball Games
Currently 5-2, the Bowling Green Falcons' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Wright State Raiders, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12.
Upcoming Bowling Green games
Bowling Green's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wright State Raiders
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Wright State University Nutter Center
Top Bowling Green players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lexi Fleming
|7
|17.9
|5.0
|3.3
|2.9
|0.1
|44.0% (44-100)
|32.3% (21-65)
|Amy Velasco
|7
|13.3
|1.9
|3.6
|0.6
|0.0
|41.3% (31-75)
|48.1% (13-27)
|Paige Kohler
|7
|10.3
|3.7
|4.1
|1.0
|0.0
|35.0% (21-60)
|34.4% (11-32)
|Erika Porter
|7
|7.7
|3.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.7
|59.5% (25-42)
|-
|Olivia Hill
|7
|5.0
|2.9
|0.4
|0.7
|0.6
|44.4% (12-27)
|44.4% (4-9)
