The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Bowling Green is totaling 22.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 103rd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 62nd, surrendering 25 points per game. Ball State ranks fifth-worst in points per game (16.1), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 96th in the FBS with 29 points ceded per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Bowling Green Ball State 301.6 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (126th) 330.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.5 (52nd) 148.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (91st) 153.5 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (120th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 20 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (125th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has recorded 890 yards (111.3 ypg) on 81-of-141 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has 670 rushing yards on 110 carries with seven touchdowns.

Camden Orth has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 133 yards (16.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's team-leading 226 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 37 targets) with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 28 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Harold Fannin has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 17 grabs for 201 yards, an average of 25.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has compiled 566 yards (70.8 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Marquez Cooper has run for 584 yards on 121 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 130 yards.

Kiael Kelly has racked up 65 carries and totaled 343 yards with two touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has hauled in 309 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tanner Koziol has caught 29 passes and compiled 247 receiving yards (30.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ahmad Edwards' 27 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bowling Green or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.