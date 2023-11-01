Bowling Green vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 1
MAC action features the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Ball State matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-6.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-6.5)
|40.5
|-240
|+195
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Ball State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
