The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 112-105 loss against the Bulls, Brown tallied 15 points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Over 2.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the league.

The Celtics conceded 44.0 rebounds on average last season, 18th in the league.

Conceding an average of 23.1 assists last season, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bruce Brown vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2023 30 21 3 2 4 1 1 11/11/2022 37 16 10 6 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.