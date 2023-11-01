Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 1
At Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the New York Knicks (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on MSG and BSOH.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSOH
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-6.5)
|210.5
|-275
|+230
Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and gave up 113.1 per outing (12th in league).
- The Cavaliers outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game last season (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.9 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and had a +441 scoring differential overall.
- These teams racked up a combined 228.3 points per game last season, 17.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams gave up a combined 220 points per game last year, 9.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
- New York compiled a 46-36-0 ATS record last year.
- Cleveland compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+900
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+1800
|-
