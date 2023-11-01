The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (2-2) currently has five players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 from Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Jarrett Allen C Out Ankle Caris LeVert SG Out Hamstring 19.7 3.3 5 Darius Garland PG Out Hamstring 15 2 5 Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: None

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSOH

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 210.5

