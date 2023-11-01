How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers shot 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Cleveland had a 39-19 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks finished third.
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed to opponents.
- Cleveland went 33-12 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game at home last season, and 111.3 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (105) than on the road (108.8).
- The Cavaliers drained more 3-pointers at home (11.9 per game) than away (11.3) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (36.8%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Out
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Darius Garland
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Ty Jerome
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
