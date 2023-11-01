The Boston Celtics (3-0) are heavily favored (-11.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

NBCS-BOS and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Pacers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 111

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)

Pacers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.0)

Celtics (-11.0) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Over (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers were ranked 10th in the league offensively last year with 116.3 points per game, while defensively they were second-worst (119.5 points allowed per game).

Indiana ranked third-worst in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it pulled down 41.5 boards per game (24th-ranked in league).

The Pacers put up 27.0 assists per game, which ranked them sixth in the NBA.

Last year Indiana committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Pacers ranked sixth in the NBA with 13.6 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

