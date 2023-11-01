Currently 7-0, the Cincinnati Bearcats' next game is at the Xavier Musketeers, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Cincinnati Bearcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Cincinnati games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati's next matchup information

Opponent: Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cincinnati's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cincinnati players

Shop for Cincinnati gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Viktor Lakhin 7 15.4 8.4 2.3 1.1 1.0 61.8% (42-68) 50.0% (9-18) Dan Skillings Jr. 7 11.9 7.6 1.7 0.7 0.3 40.0% (30-75) 26.9% (7-26) Day Day Thomas 7 11.3 2.3 3.3 2.1 0.1 44.9% (31-69) 29.6% (8-27) John Newman III 7 9.7 4.6 1.6 1.1 0.1 54.3% (25-46) 43.8% (7-16) Jizzle James 7 9.0 2.6 2.7 0.4 0.3 46.8% (22-47) 28.6% (4-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.