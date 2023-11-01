Next up for the Cincinnati Bearcats women (4-3) is a matchup at home versus the Xavier Musketeers, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to catch the Cincinnati Bearcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Cincinnati games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati's next matchup information

Opponent: Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cincinnati's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cincinnati players

Shop for Cincinnati gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jillian Hayes 7 12.3 8.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 53.6% (30-56) 37.5% (3-8) Reagan Jackson 7 9.1 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 32.7% (17-52) 36.4% (8-22) Malea Williams 7 8.7 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.4 45.3% (24-53) 43.8% (7-16) Mya Jackson 5 10.0 1.4 1.0 1.2 0.4 39.5% (17-43) 47.6% (10-21) A'riel Jackson 6 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 38.1% (16-42) 33.3% (4-12)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.