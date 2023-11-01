Next up for the Cincinnati Bearcats women (4-3) is a matchup at home versus the Xavier Musketeers, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Cincinnati games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Xavier H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Howard H 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Southern Indiana A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Siena H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Kansas State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 West Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Oklahoma A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UCF H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 BYU A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 West Virginia H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Oklahoma State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Houston A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas Tech H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UCF A 6:00 PM

Cincinnati's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Xavier Musketeers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fifth Third Arena

Top Cincinnati players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jillian Hayes 7 12.3 8.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 53.6% (30-56) 37.5% (3-8)
Reagan Jackson 7 9.1 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 32.7% (17-52) 36.4% (8-22)
Malea Williams 7 8.7 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.4 45.3% (24-53) 43.8% (7-16)
Mya Jackson 5 10.0 1.4 1.0 1.2 0.4 39.5% (17-43) 47.6% (10-21)
A'riel Jackson 6 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 38.1% (16-42) 33.3% (4-12)

