The next time that Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) hit the floor in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET, they will be taking on the Miami Heat in a road matchup.

If you're looking to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Cleveland games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland's next matchup information

Opponent: Miami Heat

Miami Heat Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Broadcast: BSSUN, BSOH

BSSUN, BSOH Favorite: Cleveland -1.5

Cleveland -1.5 Total: 221.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Cleveland's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Cleveland players

Shop for Cleveland gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Donovan Mitchell 16 27.6 5.4 5.3 2.0 0.4 45.1% (153-339) 35.6% (48-135) Evan Mobley 21 16.0 10.5 2.9 0.8 1.7 57.3% (142-248) 20.0% (2-10) Darius Garland 16 19.7 2.7 6.1 1.4 0.3 46.9% (115-245) 32.9% (25-76) Max Strus 21 14.5 5.5 4.1 1.0 0.6 44.2% (110-249) 38.5% (62-161) Jarrett Allen 16 13.4 8.3 2.3 0.6 1.1 69.6% (87-125) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.