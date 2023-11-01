It's not enough to simply be a fan of Cleveland State. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Vikings by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Cleveland State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tristan Enaruna 8 17.0 6.4 3.1 1.8 1.1 Drew Lowder 8 13.9 2.9 2.9 1.3 0.1 Tujautae Williams 8 12.6 4.9 1.4 1.1 0.3 Tevin Smith 8 7.9 5.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 Jayson Woodrich 8 6.5 2.4 0.6 0.5 0.0 Ramar Pryor 8 4.5 1.5 0.5 1.6 0.1 Chase Robinson 8 4.4 2.1 0.8 1.0 0.0 Dylan Arnett 8 4.0 4.6 0.4 0.6 1.1 Jalin Rice 7 4.1 1.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 K.J. Debrick 5 4.4 4.6 0.6 0.4 2.0

Cleveland State season stats

This season, Cleveland State has won five games so far (5-3).

The Vikings are 5-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Cleveland State registered its signature win of the season on November 11, when it took down the Ohio Bobcats, who rank No. 219 in the RPI rankings, 82-78.

This year, the Vikings haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games remaining on Cleveland State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Cleveland State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Detroit Mercy H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Saint Mary's (CA) A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Kent State A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Bradley A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Western Michigan H 6:00 PM

