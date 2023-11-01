The Cleveland State Vikings women (8-1) will next play at home against the Akron Zips, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Cleveland State games

Cleveland State's next matchup information

Opponent: Akron Zips

Akron Zips Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center

Top Cleveland State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Colbi Maples 9 16.3 1.6 2.9 1.8 0.1 52.0% (53-102) 52.9% (9-17) Destiny Leo 6 20.7 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.0 52.1% (37-71) 32.3% (10-31) Mickayla Perdue 9 10.7 1.1 1.3 1.3 0.2 40.0% (32-80) 27.0% (10-37) Jordana Reisma 9 6.7 5.0 0.6 0.1 1.4 52.2% (24-46) - Sara Guerreiro 9 6.2 5.4 1.0 1.2 0.1 46.9% (23-49) 37.5% (3-8)

