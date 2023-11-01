The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will next play at home against the Troy Trojans, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Dayton Flyers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Dayton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Troy H 12:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Cincinnati N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Oakland H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Longwood H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Davidson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 UMass H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Duquesne A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Saint Louis H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Rhode Island H 12:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 La Salle A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Richmond A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 George Washington H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Saint Bonaventure H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 9 VCU A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Dayton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Troy Trojans
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Location: UD Arena
  • Broadcast: USA

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Dayton's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Dayton players

Shop for Dayton gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Daron Holmes 8 15.5 5.6 2.9 0.4 2.0 47.4% (36-76) 30.8% (4-13)
Nate Santos 8 13.5 7.5 1.1 0.8 0.3 62.7% (37-59) 66.7% (16-24)
Koby Brea 8 12.3 3.9 1.3 0.4 0.3 48.5% (33-68) 48.1% (25-52)
Kobe Elvis 8 7.3 2.5 4.4 0.9 0.0 28.6% (18-63) 29.0% (9-31)
Javon Bennett 8 6.8 1.4 3.4 1.3 0.1 29.0% (18-62) 22.7% (10-44)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.