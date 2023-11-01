Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Dayton game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Flyers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Dayton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ivy Wolf 7 12.9 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.1 Destiny Bohanon 7 11.9 2.1 2.1 0.9 0.0 Mariah Perez 7 10.1 8.0 1.1 0.9 1.3 Anyssa Jones 7 8.7 3.3 0.9 0.4 0.1 Arianna Smith 6 10.0 12.0 1.7 1.3 0.2 Shannon Wheeler 7 5.1 3.9 0.7 0.7 0.4 Riley Rismiller 7 4.7 2.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 Nayo Lear 7 4.3 1.6 2.7 0.9 0.1 Denika Lightbourne 7 3.3 2.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 Eleanor Monyek 1 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Dayton season stats

Dayton is 4-3 on the season so far.

The Flyers have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Dayton, in its best win of the season, defeated the Wichita State Shockers 74-63 on November 25.

The Flyers, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, carry a record of 0-1.

Dayton has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Dayton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Purdue H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Davidson A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Ohio Dominican H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM

