On deck for the Dayton Flyers women (4-5) is a game away versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Dayton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Ohio Dominican H 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Vanderbilt A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Duquesne H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 UMass A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Loyola Chicago H 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 George Washington H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Richmond A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 VCU H 11:00 AM
Sun, Jan 28 Saint Bonaventure H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Saint Louis H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 La Salle A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Fordham A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 George Mason H 12:00 PM

Dayton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Miami (OH) RedHawks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Millett Hall

Top Dayton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ivy Wolf 9 11.4 3.3 3.2 0.8 0.1 33.6% (37-110) 38.6% (22-57)
Destiny Bohanon 9 11.2 2.2 1.8 0.8 0.0 38.0% (38-100) 25.8% (8-31)
Mariah Perez 9 9.0 7.1 1.0 0.7 1.0 48.4% (30-62) -
Anyssa Jones 9 8.7 3.2 0.7 0.4 0.1 35.6% (31-87) 6.7% (1-15)
Arianna Smith 8 9.8 12.1 1.5 1.0 0.3 59.3% (35-59) 0.0% (0-5)

