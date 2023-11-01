Buy Tickets for Dayton Flyers Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Dayton Flyers women (4-5) is a game away versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Dayton Flyers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Dayton games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Dayton's next matchup information
- Opponent: Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Millett Hall
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Dayton's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Dayton players
Shop for Dayton gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ivy Wolf
|9
|11.4
|3.3
|3.2
|0.8
|0.1
|33.6% (37-110)
|38.6% (22-57)
|Destiny Bohanon
|9
|11.2
|2.2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|38.0% (38-100)
|25.8% (8-31)
|Mariah Perez
|9
|9.0
|7.1
|1.0
|0.7
|1.0
|48.4% (30-62)
|-
|Anyssa Jones
|9
|8.7
|3.2
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|35.6% (31-87)
|6.7% (1-15)
|Arianna Smith
|8
|9.8
|12.1
|1.5
|1.0
|0.3
|59.3% (35-59)
|0.0% (0-5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.