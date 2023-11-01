On deck for the Dayton Flyers women (4-5) is a game away versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Dayton games

Dayton's next matchup information

Opponent: Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (OH) RedHawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall

Top Dayton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ivy Wolf 9 11.4 3.3 3.2 0.8 0.1 33.6% (37-110) 38.6% (22-57) Destiny Bohanon 9 11.2 2.2 1.8 0.8 0.0 38.0% (38-100) 25.8% (8-31) Mariah Perez 9 9.0 7.1 1.0 0.7 1.0 48.4% (30-62) - Anyssa Jones 9 8.7 3.2 0.7 0.4 0.1 35.6% (31-87) 6.7% (1-15) Arianna Smith 8 9.8 12.1 1.5 1.0 0.3 59.3% (35-59) 0.0% (0-5)

