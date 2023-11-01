Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will face the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 109-91 loss against the Knicks, Mobley totaled six points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Mobley, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-112)

Over 15.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+108)

Over 10.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-154)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks gave up 42 rebounds per contest last year, seventh in the league in that category.

The Knicks allowed 25.1 assists per game last year (13th in the NBA).

On defense, the Knicks gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 29 6 12 5 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.