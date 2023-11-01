Are you a big fan of Germaine Pratt and the Cincinnati Bengals? Prove it. Show your support for your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more below!

Germaine Pratt 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 69 5.0 1.0 2 2

Pratt Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Browns 1.0 2.0 11 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 2.0 10 1 1 Week 6 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 @49ers 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 1.0 9 0 0

Germaine Pratt's Next Game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

