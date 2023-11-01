Where to Get Joe Burrow Bengals Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Joe Burrow 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|233
|348
|67.0%
|2,208
|14
|6
|6.3
|30
|81
|0
Burrow Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|26
|49
|259
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|20
|30
|165
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|36
|46
|317
|3
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|24
|35
|185
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|28
|32
|283
|3
|0
|6
|43
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|31
|44
|348
|2
|0
|5
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|27
|40
|347
|2
|2
|5
|20
|0
Joe Burrow's Next Game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Ravens -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
